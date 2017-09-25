- Above is the latest "Sneaker Shopping" video from Complex Magazine, featuring SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day and special guest Wale shopping with Joe La Puma at Fight Club in New York City. Complex sent us the following details with quotes on sneakers:

WWE superstars The New Day, made up of Kofi Kingston, Big E, and Xavier Woods, are the longest-reigning Tag Team Champions in WWE history, and they met up with Joe La Puma at Flight Club in New York City to talk about the sneakers they wear in the ring with special guest Wale.

In the episode, Kofi talks about the Nike LeBron sneakers that he wore the first time The New Day joined as a tag team. The guys also talk about why more wrestlers in the WWE are starting to wear sneakers in the ring and how Kofi helped pave the way for people to ditch their boots. Later in the episode, veteran wrestling fan, Wale joins the trio to talk about his "Intercontinental Champ" sneakers that he made with ASICS and the current crossover between wrestling and the sneakers community. In the end, all four of the guys go shopping, spending over $5,200 on Jordans, Air Maxes, and rare and expensive collaborations from Nike and Adidas.

Kofi Kingston on the special LeBron 9 sneakers he wore the first time The New Day wrestled together:

We just made a match in Miami, and we ended up losing the match. Woods comes out in the all-white suit with the red stripes looking stout. We spent so much time trying to get on TV as a unit, and I'm getting goosebumps again, and we finally got our chance in Miami that day. [These LeBrons] are the shoes that I had on. I had been saving them for Miami, with the University of Miami colors on them. It's crazy to think about where we are now and where it all started. It all started, literally, in these shoes.

Wale on his WWE-themed sneaker with ASICS:

This is the first joint I did that was a mass-produced sneaker. He has a lot of importance to me. The Intercontinental Championship was very important. To me, it was the working man's title. It was always the guys on the card who were having the best matches. They weren't the top-billing, but they had the best matches. Curt Hennig. THIS guy. THIS guy. One day I woke up and the s--t was on the website. I felt like I won a title that day.

Kofi Kingston on having "fake" sneakers growing up:

I couldn't get my parents to buy me expensive shoes. We would get all of our shoes from Payless. I went there and saw a purple-and-white shoe, and I was like, "Oh, this looks hot." So I got it. I wore to the first day of school and everyone was like, "Ohhhh! You got the LJs on." I was walking around and everyone was talking about these awesome shoes I had on my feet. Then lunchtime came around and people took a closer look. We used to call no-brand shoes "bo bos." [They said], "He ain't got LJs. He got bo bos on!" I threw those shoes away. It was embarrassing, man.

On wearing the white Curry 2 lows in the ring:

We try to do things where we're on the cutting edge of pop culture. It got a lot of pick up. That was like the whole segment. I came out and just got roasted. I was like, "I actually don't think these are that bad. I'm the target audience for this shoe.