- Above is a clip from this week's WWE Story Time episode with Luke Gallows talking about an embarrassing moment that came during a tryout for WWE Tough Enough years ago.

- WWE Network has updated categories with Southpaw Regional Wrestling getting its own section in the Vault and all four parts of IGN's WWE 2K18 roster reveal being added to the Originals section. The new WWE Shorts Network Collection is also now available with episodes of WWE Game Night, WWE Ghost Stories and My Son/Daughter Is a WWE Superstar.

- Tomorrow marks one year since then-RAW General Manager Mick Foley put Cesaro and Sheamus together in a tag team after their Best of 7 Series ended in a draw. The Bar had the following Twitter exchange with Foley after their hard-fought loss to RAW Tag Team Champions Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose at WWE No Mercy:

Yes, you were right about me and @WWESheamus and you're right about that — Cesaro (@WWECesaro) September 25, 2017

Mick its been 1 yr since u bestowed faith in us. Win loose or draw we always leave r blood,sweat & even teeth out there. #ThankUMick #TheBar — Sheamus (@WWESheamus) September 25, 2017

