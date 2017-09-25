As noted, Wrestling Inc. President Raj Giri took a visit to the set of Steve Austin's Broken Skull Challenge last month. During the wide-ranging Q&A session, WrestlingInc.com owner Raj Giri asked if Austin thinks he could get any wrestlers, whether from WWE or other organizations, to compete on the Broken Skull Challenge.

WWE superstars already deal with a hectic schedule that takes a huge toll on their bodies. Because of the grueling physical nature of the Broken Skull Challenge, Austin believes it'll be tough to get wrestlers to compete even though he'd love to get them involved.

"Let's say WWE superstars," Austin ecplained. "Those guys, because I know firsthand, beat their bodies up for a living... We could do one thing: climb up a rope. You climb up just a 10 or 15-foot rope and come down, just from carrying your body weight and look at your hands. They're gonna be jacked up. So I'd love to do more with WWE superstars, but as much as they beat themselves up for a living, this is not the place for them to come."

Austin named Cesaro and Seth Rollins as two superstars who might do well at the Broken Skull Challenge.

Austin's last appearance in WWE was in 2016 at WrestleMania 32. He was involved in a segment that included Mick Foley, Shawn Michaels, The League Of Nations and The New Day. Xavier Woods currently holds the honor of being the last person to receive a Stone Cold Stunner, so Austin was asked if that truly was his last one.

"I don't know, I gave him a good one though," Austin said. "I don't know, I never think about it... I got a lot of great memories of that business, but I got it out of my system. You gotta realize, I've been gone 14 years. You gotta get over something at some point and that's way long enough for me to get over it. I look back with fond memories and I still watch to this day because I love the business and I like the guys and girls to be doing good at it and have a way to make a living for their family. But I'm done, I'm good."

