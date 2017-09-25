- This Saturday, MCW Pro Wrestling brings Goldberg, Christian, Kevin Nash and many others to "Tribute to the Legends" at the MCW Arena, 1000 Joppa Farm RD in Joppa, MD. There will be a convention from 10 am to 4 pm, followed by the event at at 6:30 pm. "Tribute" features Goldberg, Christian, Kevin Nash, Bully Ray, The Steiner Brothers, Sunny, Rosemary, Joey Matthews, Kenny and Mikey of The Spirit Squad, Tony Atlas, Mandy Leon, Jillian Hall, Virgil, Francine, Grandmaster Sexay, Madison Rayne, Gary Michael Cappetta, Colonel Robert Parker, Henry O. Godwin, Gillberg, host Bill Apter and many more. Tickets are available at missiontix.com, by calling 888-996-4774, and at the door the day of the event. You can get more details on their official Facebook page.

- As noted, ROH announced this past weekend that Kenny Omega will be at all four of their ROH Global Wars events next month in Buffalo, Pittsburgh, Columbus and Chicago. ROH confirmed today that Omega will be defending the IWGP U.S. title at the event in Chicago on Sunday, October 15th. His opponent was not yet revealed.

- Nick Hausman of WrestleZone posted the photos below of former ECW World Champion The Sandman helping break down the ring after this past Friday's Black Label Pro "The Darkest Timeline Championship Tournament Phase 1" event in Crown Point, IN. It was noted that the Sandman did not have to break down the ring, and he did it just to help out.

Wanna see cool? Here's 5x ECW Champion The Sandman helping to break down the ring today at @BLabelPro. Class act. Didn't need to do this. pic.twitter.com/mv393nMZga — WrestleZone.com (@WRESTLEZONEcom) September 23, 2017

