- Above is video of WWE NXT Champion Drew McIntyre, The Street Profits, Oney Lorcan and Johnny Gargano channeling The Kliq at the NXT live event in Bethlehem, PA over the weekend. The babyfaces closed the show after taking out The Undisputed Era (Adam Cole, Kyle O'Reilly, Bobby Fish) following their post-main event attack on McIntyre.

- Last night's WWE No Mercy pay-per-view ranked #1 among series & specials for the night in Nielsen's social media TV ratings. No Mercy had 484,000 interactions on Twitter with 71,000 unique authors, up from the 172,000 interactions and 2,000 authors that WWE Battleground drew. SummerSlam was not listed on the chart. No Mercy also had 234,000 Facebook interactions with 130,000 unique authors. That is up from the 171,000 interactions and 97,000 unique authors that Battleground drew.

- Matt Hardy took to Twitter this evening and announced that he and brother Jeff Hardy will be downloadable playable characters in the upcoming WWE 2K18 video game. Hardy tweeted:

WONDERFUL NEWS! @JEFFHARDYBRAND & I are downloadable characters in #WWE2K18. Get us in the Deluxe Edition, Season Pass or our pack. #ad pic.twitter.com/ILzAFVddBe — REBORN by FATE (@MATTHARDYBRAND) September 25, 2017

