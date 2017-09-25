The Bullet Club - Cody Rhodes, The Young Bucks, Adam "Hangman" Page and Marty Scurll with Brandi Rhodes - today channelled DX invading WCW in 1998. They appeared outside of the arena for tonight's RAW in Ontario, California. They were doing an appearance at a Hot Topic at a mall in Ontario earlier today.

You can check out photos of The Bullet Club outside of RAW below:

