The Bullet Club - Cody Rhodes, The Young Bucks, Adam "Hangman" Page and Marty Scurll with Brandi Rhodes - today channelled DX invading WCW in 1998. They appeared outside of the arena for tonight's RAW in Ontario, California. They were doing an appearance at a Hot Topic at a mall in Ontario earlier today.
You can check out photos of The Bullet Club outside of RAW below:
You guys think we're playing......#BCInvasion pic.twitter.com/TKKIqqG3NN— The Young Bucks (@NickJacksonYB) September 25, 2017
The #BCinvasion marches to RAW... pic.twitter.com/mY9M8KqLHT— Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) September 25, 2017
#BCInvasion pic.twitter.com/TSwfXUe2Fe— The Young Bucks (@MattJackson13) September 25, 2017
