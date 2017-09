WWE taped the following matches tonight in Ontario, California for this week's Main Event episode. Thanks to Brian Reed-Baiotto (@BReedBaiotto):

* Rhyno defeated Dash Wilder

* Gran Metalik and Lince Dorado defeated Tony Nese and Drew Gulak

