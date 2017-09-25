- Above is a promo for this week's WWE SmackDown with SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon responding to last week's words from Kevin Owens, just a few weeks away from their match inside the Cell at the WWE Hell In a Cell pay-per-view.
- WWE taped the following matches tonight in Ontario, California for this week's Main Event episode:
* Rhyno vs. Dash Wilder
* Gran Metalik and Lince Dorado vs. Tony Nese and Drew Gulak
- As seen below, The Singh Brothers paid tribute to WWE Hall of Famer Eddie Guerrero before tonight's SmackDown live event in Eddie's hometown of El Paso, Texas:
In the heart of El Paso, Texas.— Singh Brothers (@SinghBrosWWE) September 25, 2017
Long Live Eddie Guerrero! #SDLive #WWEELPaso #VivaLaRaza pic.twitter.com/DTaiNU9JqE
