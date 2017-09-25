- Above is a promo for this week's WWE SmackDown with SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon responding to last week's words from Kevin Owens, just a few weeks away from their match inside the Cell at the WWE Hell In a Cell pay-per-view.

- WWE taped the following matches tonight in Ontario, California for this week's Main Event episode:

* Rhyno vs. Dash Wilder

* Gran Metalik and Lince Dorado vs. Tony Nese and Drew Gulak

- As seen below, The Singh Brothers paid tribute to WWE Hall of Famer Eddie Guerrero before tonight's SmackDown live event in Eddie's hometown of El Paso, Texas:

