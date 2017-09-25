Matt Morgan, Raj Giri, and Glenn Rubenstein are back for the latest edition of the Wrestling Inc. podcast. Topics include:

- WWE Raw Review

- John Cena's WWE future

- A potential Shield reunion

- The Bullet Club outside of RAW

And more!

Make sure to get yourself the DDP YOGA Now App, which is used by the likes of Chris Jericho, AJ Styles, Mick Foley and tons of other WWE stars who love using DDP YOGA. The App has everything including over 150 workouts including live DDPY workouts from the DDP YOGA Performance Center as well as endless healthy, great tasting cooking shows.

Head over to DDPYoga.com/WrestlingInc and check out their sale that they have right now, you'll find some great savings!

Follow Joshua Gagnon on Twitter at @HeelDoors. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.