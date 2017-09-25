As noted, The Bullet Club - Cody Rhodes, The Young Bucks, Adam "Hangman" Page and Marty Scurll with Brandi Rhodes - raised a bit of a ruckus outside of the Citizens Business Bank Arena in Ontario, California earlier today, the site of tonight's RAW. They were in the city for an appearance at a mall in Ontario earlier today and decided to crash the parking lot of the arena before RAW.

We posted photos from their appearance earlier today, below are some videos:

Cody Rhodes gives a battle speech and recites the famous Independence Day movie speech verbatim:

Nick Jackson tries to call out Finn Balor, Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows stating that their "friends are here to rescue you," channeling D-X in 1998, as a handful of fans look on:

Marty Scurll dives off of a limo:

.@MartyScurll stage dive off a limo, check that off the bucket list #BCInvasion pic.twitter.com/CMfAwkTgI3 — Rick Zou (@Rick_Zou) September 25, 2017

Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.