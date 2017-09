After tonight's RAW went off the air, Braun Strowman came out and slammed Enzo Amore. Strowman then left the ring.

The 205 roster then proceeded to beat Enzo up in the ring for about 5 minutes as Strowman watched. WWE uploaded video of the segment to their YouTube channel, which you can watch in the video above. Thanks to Brian Reed-Baiotto (@BReedBaiotto).

