- Above is the latest episode of Being The Elite featuring The Bullet Club - Cody Rhodes, The Young Bucks, Adam "Hangman" Page and Marty Scurll with Brandi Rhodes - "invading" tonight's WWE RAW in Ontario, California. As noted, The Bullet Club were in the city for an appearance at a Hot Topic at a local Ontario mall earlier today and decided to crash the parking lot of the arena before RAW.

- Speaking of Cody, we noted that he taunted Daniel Bryan by doing "Yes!" chants and using Bryan's "Yes Lock" during his match with Minoru Suzuki at Friday's ROH Death Before Dishonor XV pay-per-view. Bryan, who has been vocal about wrestling again when his WWE contract expires next year, responded on Twitter, writing:

A REAL message would have been actually forcing Minoru Suzuki to tap out. I may have to show him how it's done... #trolling4life ?? https://t.co/O6wuOXQBnd — Daniel Bryan (@WWEDanielBryan) September 25, 2017

