- Above is the latest episode of Being The Elite featuring The Bullet Club - Cody Rhodes, The Young Bucks, Adam "Hangman" Page and Marty Scurll with Brandi Rhodes - "invading" tonight's WWE RAW in Ontario, California. As noted, The Bullet Club were in the city for an appearance at a Hot Topic at a local Ontario mall earlier today and decided to crash the parking lot of the arena before RAW.

Daniel Bryan Says He Is 'Working On' Returning To The Ring, Talks His Last Interaction With CM Punk
- Speaking of Cody, we noted that he taunted Daniel Bryan by doing "Yes!" chants and using Bryan's "Yes Lock" during his match with Minoru Suzuki at Friday's ROH Death Before Dishonor XV pay-per-view. Bryan, who has been vocal about wrestling again when his WWE contract expires next year, responded on Twitter, writing:

