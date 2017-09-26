- In the RAW Fallout video above, Titus O'Neil and Apollo Crews react to Elias attacking Titus on tonight's RAW. Titus said that although he likes to have a good time, he can get physical. He reminded Elias and the fans that he is a former WWE tag team champion and former football champion.

"Elias, this message is for you," Titus said. "You have awakened a beast that you didn't want to see. We could talk about Brock Lesnar, we could talk about Braun Strowman, we could talk about anybody on this roster. One person you definitely don't want to get upset is Titus O'Neil, and you've done it. So guess what? Playtime is over."

- Charlotte Flair will be appearing at Barnes & Noble at 2418 East Colonial Drive in Orlando, FL this Wednesday starting at 7 p.m. She will be signing copies of Second Nature: The Legacy of Ric Flair & The Rise of Charlotte for the first 300 fans that purchase it.

- John Cena is attached to another big movie project. Deadline reports that Cena will be starring with Kumail Nanjiani (The Big Sick) in an untitled buddy cop comedy. Ruben Fleischer (Zombieland, Venom) is slated to direct.

Cena is currently working on the "Bumblebee" Transformers spinoff movie, which features him in the lead role. The movie is scheduled to release on December 21, 2018.

