- In the RAW Fallout video above, The Miz and the Miztourage were asked about their attack on Roman Reigns on tonight's RAW. The Miz simply said that they made their statement in the ring before the group walked off.

- Daniel Bryan will be reuniting with his old partner Glenn "Kane" Jacobs. Bryan will be the special guest at a benefit for Jacobs' mayoral bid on Thursday, October 5th in Knoxville, Tennessee. The event takes place from 6pm - 8pm at The Pavilion at Hunter Valley Farm. You can get more details here.

- As seen on RAW tonight, the entire Cruiserweight division turned on Enzo Amore, before Neville attacked the new Cruiserweight Champion. As noted, after RAW went off the air, Enzo was slammed by Braun Strowman before getting beaten down by the other Cruiserweights.

Enzo responded to his eventful night on Twitter writing:

Zero dimes — Enzo Amore (@real1) September 26, 2017

