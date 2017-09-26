As seen on RAW tonight, Braun Strowman destroyed Curt Hawkins. Hawkins had issued an open challenge, stating that he was tired of his 118 match losing streak.

Strowman answered Hawkins' challenge and Hawkins ran through the crowd. Strowman chased after Hawkins and chokeslammed him through a table near the entrance before throwing him onto the stage. Strowman then picked Hawkins up and ran him through the LED entrance wall with a running powerslam.

Hawkins back was in bad shape after the segment, as seen in the photo below:

