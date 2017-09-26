Source: ABC

Nikki Bella did not come to Dancing with the Stars to play with anybody -- she came to win. And it's becoming more evident, as the weeks go on, that our favorite Bella twin is a great contender for the much-coveted mirror ball. And given the support that she's gotten from all her shows -- the cast of Total Bellas, including her soon-to-be hubby John Cena, and of course the WWE family -- it makes one wonder why Chris Jericho didn't get the same support when he, too, put on his dancing shoes.

No matter -- our Dancing with the Stars recap is full of good news for fans of the talented WWE diva, who proves, each week, that she's just as good in the ring as she is on the dance floor.

Three of this week's contestants -- Drew Scott, Vanessa Lachey, and Frankie Muniz -- went down with injuries during this week's competition, prompting host Tom Bergeron to remark that the 25th season of the show was the "toughest ever." However, our girl Nikki not only thrived -- injury-free -- she delivered an awesome performance that got her accolades from the judges.

For this week's waltz dance, Nikki and Artem sailed around the dance floor, inspired of course by the "elegant, classy and the most amazing woman that has ever walked this Earth," i.e., Nikki's "Nana."

Notoriously tough judge Len Goodman praised Nikki's performance, and they were duly impressed with Nikki's "great, lady-like" turn. She ultimately earned 21 points out of a possible 30. And though they weren't the highest scores of the night, Nikki is safe from elimination -- Shark Tank's Barbara Corcoran, on the other hand, isn't as lucky.

Now as the weeks go on, it will get tougher, so a future Dancing with the Stars recap may feature our girl Nikki eliminated from the competition. Where do you think she will place? Leave your thoughts in the comments below.

