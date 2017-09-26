Tonight's WWE SmackDown and WWE 205 Live episodes will take place from the Gila River Arena in Glendale, Arizona with more build for the Hell In a Cell pay-per-view.

WWE has announced that SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon will respond to Kevin Owens' statement from last week on tonight's show. They have also announced Tye Dillinger vs. Baron Corbin, The Hype Bros vs. The Usos and a Pride of Bulgaria Celebration for Rusev. 205 Live will feature Tony Nese vs. Akira Tozawa plus the fallout from RAW where Neville and the roster interrupted new WWE Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore and his championship celebration.

WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight's blue brand show:

* Shane McMahon reacts to Kevin Owens' official statement

* Will Shinsuke Nakamura respond to Jinder Mahal's controversial comments?

* Will Baron Corbin make Tye Dillinger regret his actions?

* Rusev to be honored during Pride of Bulgaria Celebration

* The Hype Bros call out The Usos

