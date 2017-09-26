- Above is the new promo for Asuka's main roster debut at WWE TLC on October 22nd.

- Nikki Bella has made it through the first elimination on ABC's Dancing With The Stars. As noted, Charlotte Flair was in attendance for her Viennese Waltz on last night's show. WWE announced the following on Nikki surviving the first cut:

Nikki Bella is safe through the first round of elimination on ABC's "Dancing with the Stars." After her Viennese Waltz in Monday's ballroom, she scored a 21, but she still needs your votes before an elimination on Tuesday's Latin Night! Call 1-800-868-3409 up to 60 minutes after the show, or vote online at dwtsvote.abc.go.com through Tuesday at 11 a.m. ET/8 a.m. PT.

With the help of professional partner Artem Chigvintsev, the elegant Bella Twin glided through the starlit "Dancing" ballroom to "Come Away with Me." Nikki, who was dressed in a sophisticated, sparkly, flowing gown, said she drew inspiration from her nana, who she called "elegant, classy and the most amazing woman who has ever walked the earth."

After the beautiful waltz, which allowed Nikki to show off her softer side, the Total Bellas star and Artem received three 7s, scoring a 21 out of 30, a point higher than last week.

"It was prim, it was proper, it was correct," judge Bruno Tonioli commented. "You did a very, very good job, my darling."

Judge Len Goodman echoed the sentiment and noted Nikki's improvement from last week: "Your head was much better. You weren't looking down. You had soft, lyrical movement."

"Dancing" co-host Erin Andrews said Nikki looked like a "fairy princess," as The Bella Twin glowed in her post-dance interview, saying, "I felt like I was just on Broadway, like I was living this movie."

As Nikki's score ticked up a point, Charlotte Flair was also spotted in the "Dancing" audience to cheer on her fellow WWE Superstar.

Nikki made her "Dancing with the Stars" debut last week on the Season 25 premiere of the ABC reality hit. Her judges' score of 20 -- combined with viewer votes last week -- has kept Nikki in the competition to dance again this Tuesday on Latin Night. But she needs the WWE Universe's help to vote to keep dancing for the coveted Mirror Ball Trophy!

Call to vote for Nikki toll-free at 1-800-868-3409. (Save this number, as it will be Nikki and Artem's number to dial each week!) Note, only your first 13 votes count, and phonelines stay open for only 60 minutes after the finish of "Dancing with the Stars" in your local time zone. You can also vote online 13 times at dwtsvote.abc.go.com until 11 a.m. ET/8 a.m. PT Tuesday. Bella Army unite and let your voice be heard! On Tuesday, Nikki will dance again during Latin Night at 9/8 C, and one of the 12 remaining contestants will be eliminated at the close of that episode in the week's special double elimination. Rumor has it Nikki and Artem will be dancing samba to the hit of the summer, "Despacito." Then, there will be another elimination next Monday, Oct. 2, when "Dancing with the Stars" returns to ABC at 8/7 C to celebrate "guilty pleasures."