- Above is a preview for this week's WWE NXT episode with Adam Cole's in-ring debut vs. NXT Tag Team Champion Eric Young.

- NXT Superstar Buddy Murphy turns 29 years old today while Asuka turns 36.

- Despite the match at WWE No Mercy, the Finn Balor vs. Bray Wyatt feud continued on last night's RAW as Wyatt taunted Balor following his win over Goldust. You can see the creepy segment in the video below:

