Source: 107.7 The Bone

WWE Hall of Famer "Stone Cold" Steve Austin appeared on Baby Huey & Bimbo Jimbo on 107.7 The Bone to promote the season premiere of Broken Skyll Challenge on CMT tonight. Below are some highlights:

If Brock Lesnar going over Braun Strowman clean at No Mercy was a good call:

"In hearing that I was surprised in that finish as well. Both guys I consider friends, but they have built Braun to be The Monster Among Men, and to me maybe you got to have something, a couple of F-5s or something to put a chink in the armor before the F-5 to keep Braun Strowman The Monster Among Men down for a three count. I have not seen the match, but from what you guys are telling me I would probably would tend to agree."

If there can be another era as red hot as the Attitude Era:

"I would love to see another moment in they call sports entertainment these days, but I would love to see a period of time where things just ramp up and become as hot as they were back in the day, and I hope that would be the case. Do I think that will happen? Man, with the trends and even how people watch football or go to stadiums is changing. Everybody that's watching anything on TV is either streaming it or changing the way they watch or consume it. So, it's just a different world."

If John Cena and Roman Reigns reactions' show a shift in the heel/face dynamic in wrestling:

"I think it's just the way those people take those characters. I think heels and faces are still heels and faces…Here's the thing everybody loves and respects John Cena whether they are hating on him or loving him. That guy has had an unbelievable career. Roman because I think people think that he was shoved down there throat for so long have a tendency to want to boo him. He's got a ways to go he's still learning and developing, but Cena you look at the career that guy's had, it's been flat out amazing. People appreciate and respect that guy I don't care what they say."

You can check out the full interview below:

