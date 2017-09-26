- Above is a behind the scenes look at Shane McMahon's motion capture session for WWE 2K18. This year, Shane wanted to ensure his entrance and in-ring moves were showcased as authentically as possible, so he traveled to the Bay Area and participated in a motion capture session with the WWE 2K18 development team. In the video, WWE 2K18 Lead Cut Scene Animator Shane MacPherson also talks about the experience.

- As noted, former TNA Tag Team Champion Crazzy Steve left Impact Wrestling earlier this year after WWE reportedly showed interest in him. Steve attended the WWE tryouts this past June, however Dave Meltzer noted on Wrestling Observer Radio this week that WWE ended up not signing him. Steve is taking independent bookings at [email protected]

