- Above is a behind-the-scenes look at Taryn Terrell's GFW "Forces of Nature" photo shoot.

- The pre-sale starts Wednesday for GFW / Impact Wrestling Bound For Glory at this link. The pre-sale code is IMPACTCanada. Bound for Glory will take place at the Aberdeen Pavilion in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada on Sunday, November 5th. The Aberdeen Pavilion will also play host to five days of IMPACT television tapings from Nov. 6 to Nov. 10.

- Alberto El Patron noted on Twitter that he will be returning to GFW "soon", as seen below. As noted, I recently asked GFW executive "Big" John Gaburick about El Patron's return to the company, and he revealed that El Patron would be back at Bound For Glory.

"We have plans for Alberto, we're excited that he's gonna be coming back at Bound For Glory," Gaburick said earlier this month. "We're excited about the future for Alberto, he's an amazing talent and as a creative group we're really excited to come up with some real cool scenarios and stories for him in the upcoming months."

El Patron was suspended while holding the company's World title on July 12th, days after news of his domestic dispute with Paige went public. El Patron was dropped as a suspect in the incident and no charges were filed. GFW conducted their own internal investigation and announced in mid-August that they were stripping him of the World Heavyweight Championship, which El Patron suggested was his idea.

Hope to see you back on @IMPACTWRESTLING soon man! — ImpactFan (@ImpactFan87) September 26, 2017

Soon amigo https://t.co/40w86PSfjl — Alberto El Patron (@PrideOfMexico) September 26, 2017

