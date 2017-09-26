Triple H has fully-immersed himself in his behind-the-scenes role within the WWE, so he's more interested in making stars out of young wrestlers than keeping the spotlight on himself. One of the things he does is take pictures with talent after they win a championship to post on social media. Triple H explained his intentions behind the pictures to the McMahonsplaining podcast.

After stepping away from his highly successful in-ring career, Triple H is now the Executive Vice President of Talent, Live Events and Creative for the WWE. He's also the founder of NXT, where young wrestlers cultivate their talent. When he takes pictures with talent, sometimes he gets accused of attention-grabbing, but Triple H said his goal is to bring more attention to the superstars through his substantial reach on social media.

"You know why I take pictures with everybody? Because I'm more famous," Triple H said. "When I do that, and I take a picture, just on Twitter alone I got six million people that see it when I tap that picture. I make them something bigger, and that's the attempt."

Once he feels like a superstar has reached a point where they no longer need him, Triple H said he's happy to step back and let them stand on their own. His main goal is to build a solid foundation of superstars to help the WWE build its future.

"When they don't need it, I don't stand next to them anymore. When people ask me, 'Well, why didn't you stand next to that guy when he won the title on SmackDown?' He doesn't need it," he said. "He didn't need that promotion. If I can help them, I help them. If I can take them to another level, I try to take them to another level. That's what this is all about, creating the future. If I can do that, and help create the future, then I do."

Triple H also revealed that he doesn't particularly enjoy taking pictures with the talent. He's involved in so many other things backstage that when he gets asked to take a picture, it's a bit of an annoyance.

"When I don't need to step into that, I'm happy to step out of it," he said. "Trust me, when they come to get me to shoot that picture when I'm pointing at the guy, it is the last thing I possibly want to do at that moment in time, is go take that picture, but I have to do it."

