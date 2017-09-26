Source: TMZ

According to TMZ Sports, while Ric Flair taped his ESPN 30 for 30 special, he revealed sleeping with about 10,000 women.

Afterwards, in an interview with People, Flair said, "I wish I hadn't said that because of my grandkids."

He continued, "I only love one now," which referenced his current fiancée, Wendy Barlow.

Since last month's health scare, Flair has opened up about his past, including how much he drank, and how he won't be drinking going forward.

The ESPN 30 for 30 documentary Nature Boy will premiere on November 7 at 10pm ET.

