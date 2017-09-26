Source: FOX News

FOX News caught up with Nikki Bella after her performance on last night's episode of Dancing With The Stars. Below are some highlights:

If John Cena is retiring soon:

"I honestly don't think he'll ever retire. I think he'll do that until his body won't allow him to. I just think, John's become more of a... Not that it's a full time thing, but he has all these other opportunities and sometimes you just need to let your body heal as well.

Cena passing the torch to Roman Reigns:

"What I like is last night I really felt like he passed the torch and he's found that one guy, Roman Reigns, that can really do what he does and just like what The Rock did for John and Stone Cold [Steve Austin] did for them and so last night, I think we witnessed the torch being passed on.

"It's so sad. He lost but I thought the match was one of his best and it's just crazy. He amazes me every time he goes out there. You've see him do it for sixteen years and it never gets old. He tells you a new story every week."

