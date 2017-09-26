- Above are the top 10 moments from last night's WWE RAW.

- Ruby Riot, Elias, WWE NXT Champion Drew McIntyre, Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy have all been confirmed as WWE 2K18 DLC Playable Superstars. Stay tuned for more confirmed names.

- Cathy Kelley previews tonight's WWE SmackDown in this new video:

How will @BaronCorbinWWE GET EVEN? That's just one of the BURNING questions heading into tonight's edition of #SDLive! @catherinekelley pic.twitter.com/gq7vSVsOln — WWE (@WWE) September 26, 2017

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.