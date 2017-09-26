- Above are five things you need to know before tonight's SmackDown. It includes Shane McMahon and Kevin Owens' upcoming Hell in a Cell match, Baron Corbin getting even with AJ Styles, Rusev's quick win over Randy Orton, Charlotte earning a title shot, and The Usos and New Day are 4-4 in their (televised) tag matches.

- As noted, today WWE 2K18 is revealing who will be the game's DLC content. Already confirmed was: Ruby Riot, Elias, WWE NXT Champion Drew McIntyre, Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy. Just announced was WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix, Lars Sullivan, WWE Hall of Famers Rock 'N Roll Express, and Aleister Black.

.@WWEAleister is our final #WWE2K18DLC Day reveal! What do you think of the complete DLC roster? https://t.co/XTNK9QpWyk pic.twitter.com/5ZmT5UtDWy — WWE 2K18 (@WWEgames) September 26, 2017

- Today, one year (and one day) ago Jack Gallagher had his only curtain call for his final independent wrestling match before signing with WWE. Currently on 205 Live, Gallagher made a surprising heel turn after attacking Cedric Alexander and teaming up with The Brian Kendrick (who he was feuding with at the time).

