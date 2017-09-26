Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE SmackDown Viewing Party. We will be providing live ongoing coverage of tonight's SmackDown, while you all can chime in with your thoughts throughout the show.

- Tonight's WWE SmackDown opens with a look at the feud between Kevin Owens and SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon.

- We're live from Glendale, Arizona with Tom Phillips, Corey Graves and Byron Saxton. We go right to the ring and out comes Kevin Owens as Greg Hamilton does the introduction.

All Owens has heard is about how Shane McMahon will take action or respond, Shane this and Shane that. Owens asks where Shane is. Owens says he's been called a coward for what he did to Vince McMahon, for not being here last Tuesday. Owens says he's standing here right now in the middle of the ring... Shane here's your opportunity, where are you? Fans chant for Shane. Owens says Shane is no coward, he's actually a very smart man. Owens says he respects and actually likes Vince. Shane saw what Owens did to a man he respects & likes, so imagine what he will do to someone he doesn't. The music interrupts and out comes Sami Zayn.

Sami asks Owens what's wrong with him? Sami isn't here to fight, he's here because Owens has lost complete control. Sami has known Owens for years and it never ends well when Owens snaps. Owens insists he's cool but let's be honest, Sami isn't here to talk sense into Owens. He's here because once again Owens has out-shined and eclipsed Sami like in the past. Owens brags about how he's had more success in WWE than Sami, who signed with the company two years earlier. They have more words and drop the mics. They slowly meet in the middle of the ring until the music hits and out comes SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan. Bryan isn't sure if Shane will be here tonight but that might be best for Owens. But he does know someone who is here that wants to fight Owens. Bryan makes Sami vs. Owens for tonight. Bryan's music hits as the former best friends stare each other down. Owens leaves the ring.

Tye Dillinger vs. Baron Corbin

Back from the break and out comes Baron Corbin first. Tye Dillinger is out next. The music interrupts and out comes WWE United States Champion AJ Styles for commentary.

Corbin is distracted by Styles, which allows Tye to attack from behind before the bell rings. Fans pop as we go to commercial.

Back from the break and Corbin has been in control. Dillinger rolls him up for a 2 count. Corbin goes right back to work. Corbin with a chokeslam backbreaker for a 2 count. Corbin wastes some time talking trash to AJ. Tye turns it around and covers for a 2 count. They end up on the floor and Corbin blocks, pushing Tye into the ring post. Tye moves and Corbin hits the steel steps shoulder first. Tye brings it back into the ring for the Tye Breaker but Corbin slides out and goes to the floor. Corbin ends up dumping AJ's water on him. Tye comes out but Corbin launches him over the announce table, into AJ. The referee counts as Corbin returns to the ring. Dillinger crawls but gets counted out.

Winner by Count Out: Baron Corbin

- Corbin immediately knocks Tye off the apron with a big boot. AJ hits the ring but Corbin retreats to the ramp. Corbin takes the mic and talks trash. He says AJ knows he can't retain his title one-on-one against Corbin. Corbin goes on and says he wants AJ at Hell In a Cell, promising to take the title. Corbin drops the mic and walks off.

