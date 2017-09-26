- Above, Sin Cara makes an entrance with his son and visits an Eddie Guerrero mural in his hometown of El Paso, Texas.

- WWE's latest poll asked fans: "Could The Miz and The Miztourage have defeated The Shield?" As of this writing, "No. The Shield would have destroyed them" is leading with 89 percent of the vote.

- Head of Sales and Marketing at Nintendo of America, Doug Bowser, posted a photo and thanked John Cena for joining them earlier today. Cena responded that he had an amazing time, along with the usual "You can't see me" joke. No word on what the meeting was about, but earlier this year, Cena helped promote the Nintendo Switch console at an event in California.

Had an amazing time! Question tho.. why is that just a pic of you and Reggie? #UCantCMe https://t.co/gd1wE1YzDI — John Cena (@JohnCena) September 26, 2017

