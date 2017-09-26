- Above is round 2 in the Best of 3 "UpUpDownDown" gaming series between SmackDown Tag Team Champion Kofi Kingston and Mikaze. As noted, the loser will have to drink a glass of sour lemon juice.

- The dark match before tonight's WWE SmackDown in Glendale, AZ saw Tyler Breeze, Fandango, Shelton Benjamin and Chad Gable defeat The Ascension and The Colons.

- Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson have issued a challenge to WWE Hall of Famers The Rock 'n' Roll Express for the Saturday, November 25th Starrcade live event from Greensboro, North Carolina. WWE's announcement on the special SmackDown live event did note that Robert Gibson and Ricky Morton would be in attendance. Below are tweets from Anderson and Gallows on the challenge:

We @LukeGallowsWWE , want the Rock N Roll Express at Starcade....

???? — Karl Anderson (@KarlAndersonWWE) September 26, 2017

@KOllomani contributed to this article. Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.