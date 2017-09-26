- Above is a promo for Monday's WWE RAW featuring Roman Reigns vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz with the title on the line plus Braun Strowman vs. RAW Tag Team Champion Seth Rollins.

- The official theme song for WWE's Hell In a Cell pay-per-view is "Breakin' Outta Hell" by Airbourne.

- SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day, Naomi and Sin Cara hosted an anti-bullying rally with the Boys & Girls Clubs of America on Monday in El Paso, Texas. Below are a few photos:

Thanks to @BGCA_Clubs of El Paso for letting us host a #BeaSTAR at your club! #WWEHero pic.twitter.com/jAMAmTUVqC — WWE Community (@WWECommunity) September 26, 2017

