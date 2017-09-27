- Above is a new promo for Shane McMahon vs. Kevin Owens at the October 8th WWE Hell In a Cell pay-per-view. The match will take place inside the Cell and will likely close the show.
- WWE has a new poll asking fans which tag team will have the advantage in the SmackDown Tag Team Title match at Hell In a Cell now that the match will take place inside the Cell structure. As of this writing, 57% voted for current champions The New Day while 43% voted for The Usos.
- WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz, Mike Rome, Nia Jax and Apollo Crews hosted an anti-bullying rally with the Boys & Girls Clubs of America in Anaheim, California on Tuesday. Below are a few photos:
Thank you to the @BGCA_Clubs of Anaheim for having @mikethemiz @NiaJaxWWE @ApolloCrews and @MikeRomeWWE at your club today! #BeAStar pic.twitter.com/3cRSSv3ufP— WWE Community (@WWECommunity) September 26, 2017
Whenever u can educate our youth on bullying prevention it's a good day. Thx @NiaJaxWWE @ApolloCrews @MikeRomeWWE @wwe #BeAStar @BGCA_Clubs pic.twitter.com/JGB1l5H7Ah— The Miz (@mikethemiz) September 26, 2017
