In Sunday's episode of OBJECTified on FOX News, Hulk Hogan expressed remorse for the controversy that led to his firing from the WWE. He also discussed whether or not he thinks he'll ever return to the company, whether they ask him to or not.

The WWE terminated its contract with Hogan in 2015 after a sex tape leaked that included him making anti-black remarks and expressing anger at the thought of his daughter dating a black man. He also used the n-word multiple times.

Hogan has since apologized for the remarks and hasn't really been in the public eye since the controversial incident. He said he's had a hard time dealing with the fact that the WWE pretty much erased all memory of him from its history.

"It was tough, it hit me hard," Hogan said. "I've been through a lot of high's and low's. When you look at a 40-year career, it's just gone."

See Also Hulk Hogan Talks The Night WWE Fired Him And Why He Thinks They Did It

The WWE removed nearly all references to Hogan from its website, including his entry from its WWE Hall Of Fame page. It also removed his merchandise from the WWE Shop and ceased his inclusion in its video games.

It's been over two years since the incident, so many have pondered whether the WWE would be open to inviting Hogan back to the company. It's unclear how he'd be received by the WWE Universe upon a return, but as one of the most beloved wrestlers ever it's possible the response would be overwhelmingly positive.

Hogan said he's not sure the WWE would ever ask him to come back. When asked if he would accept the invitation to return if they asked, Hogan replied, "I don't know."

Follow Doric Sam on Twitter at @doricsam83. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.