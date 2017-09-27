- Above is behind-the-scenes video of Impact Knockouts Champion Sienna's recent Impact Wrestling football shoot.

- Impact is now touting 1 million subscribers to their YouTube channel, which launched in February of 2006. The channel currently has 1,032,586,643 video views. Impact posted the following on the social milestone:

#IMPACTful News: One Million YouTube Subscribers! We've hit a major milestone for our official YouTube Channel… we hit ONE MILLION SUBSCRIBERS! We couldn't have done it without our amazing fans, and we thank each and every one of you. One to the next milestone!

- Below is video of James Storm hyping the November 5th Bound For Glory pay-per-view from Ottawa. Storm says there have been a lot of changes in the company and he feels like this is a new beginning for the guys in the back. He's noticed a little extra pep in their step and believes the roster will pull out all the stops to make sure Bound For Glory viewers are impressed.

We talked to The Cowboy @JamesStormBrand about #BFG2017 and what makes this year different from the past. A true #IMPACT Original. pic.twitter.com/VSMOT9ZfSL — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) September 26, 2017

