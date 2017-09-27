- Above is video of Charlotte Flair promoting her new "Second Nature" book on ESPN SportsCenter earlier this week. Regarding the rumored match against Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania 34, Flair says the decision is up to WWE & Ronda but she hopes it will happen and she's all in.

- This week's WWE SmackDown ranked #3 among series & specials for the night in Nielsen's social media TV ratings, behind The Voice and This Is Us. SmackDown had 108,000 interactions on Twitter with 24,000 unique authors, down from last week's 119,000 interactions and 27,000 authors. SmackDown also had 66,000 Facebook interactions with 46,000 unique authors last night, up from last week's 58,000 interactions and 40,000 authors.

- WWE Hall of Famer Robert Gibson of The Rock 'n' Roll Express has also responded to the challenge issued by Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson for the November 25th WWE Starrcade live event in Greensboro, NC. As noted, Gibson and Ricky Morton have been announced to appear at the SmackDown brand special event but it looks like they may return to the ring as well. Below is the tweet from Gibson along with the previous tweets from Morton, Gallows and Anderson:

Be careful what you wish for @KarlAndersonWWE and @LukeGallowsWWE cause you might get it #RockNRollExpress https://t.co/quIe06v1Ln — Robert Gibson (@TheRobertGibson) September 27, 2017

Well Well You better bring those boys from Greasy OK, and wind them up @KarlAndersonWWE https://t.co/1SB8PahraH — School of Morton (@RealRickyMorton) September 27, 2017

We @LukeGallowsWWE , want the Rock N Roll Express at Starcade....

???? — Karl Anderson (@KarlAndersonWWE) September 26, 2017

