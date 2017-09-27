- As seen in the video above, Bayley will be appearing at this year's Nintendo World Championships on October 7th in New York City.

- We noted that the dark match main event at last night's SmackDown tapings saw Randy Orton & Bobby Roode defeat Rusev & Dolph Ziggler after Orton hit Rusev with an RKO. The match was apparently changed during last night's SmackDown Live. Earlier in the show, the dark match was announced to be Orton & AJ Styles vs. Rusev & Baron Corbin. Later in the show they announced the updated match with Roode and Ziggler replacing Styles and Corbin, respectively. (Thanks to @KOllomani )

- As we reported last week, Paige has been training at the WWE Performance Center as she readies herself for a WWE return. We noted that Dave Meltzer reported in last week's issue of The Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Paige has been cleared to return to action and is expected to join the SmackDown brand. She recently tweeted RAW star Nia Jax, as seen below:

You're beautiful inside and out girl. A true role model and very inspiring. Keep doing what you're doing! Miss you!!! — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) September 26, 2017

