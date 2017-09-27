- Courtesy of WrestlingDVDNetwork.com, above is a new clip from WWE's "1997: Dawn of The Attitude" DVD that hits stores on October 3rd. The clip features Kane talking about his debut at WWE "In Your House: Badd Blood" in October of that year. As noted, the DVD features a roundtable hosted by Renee Young with Kane and WWE Hall of Famers Mick Foley, Shawn Michaels, Ron Simmons and The Godfather. You can pre-order the set via Amazon at this link.
- WWE stock was up 1.81% today, closing at $23.06 per share. Today's high was $23.22 and the low was $22.59.
- There was a WWE 2K18 gameplay event at the WWE Warehouse in Stamford, CT earlier today. Below are a few photos and video of Bobby Roode, Tyler Breeze and Fandango at the event:
We're here in the @WWE archives playing #WWE2K18 all day!! pic.twitter.com/544C6UGKEQ— WWE 2K18 (@WWEgames) September 27, 2017
The #WWE2K18 event at the @WWE Warehouse just... got... absolutely... GLORIOUS! @WWEgames @REALBobbyRoode pic.twitter.com/x7ZdtS29Tf— WWE (@WWE) September 27, 2017
#Breezango talking #WWE2K18 at the @WWE [email protected] @WWEFandango pic.twitter.com/388YA1sNEs— WWE 2K18 (@WWEgames) September 27, 2017
Which other @WWE Superstars' gear would @MmmGorgeous & @WWEFandango like to see YOU put on their #WWE2K18 characters? @WWEgames pic.twitter.com/pi88nXyZmK— WWE (@WWE) September 27, 2017
