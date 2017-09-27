Welcome to the WrestlingINC.com Live Viewing Party for WWE NXT. Let others know about our coverage by giving this page a quick retweet or share on social media. Click the refresh button on your browser every few minutes to keep up with the live results. Let us know your thoughts on the show by sharing them below in the comments section.

Tonight's show features the NXT in-ring debut of Adam Cole (BAY BAY), who takes on the leader of SAnitY, Eric Young. Kassius Ohno will also face another debut in former CWC competitor, Fabian Aichner.

- Mr. Regal makes an announcement to open the show. He says there will be a fatal four-way at NXT TakeOver: Houston to determine the new NXT Women's Champion. Winner of the Mae Young Classic, Kairi Sain, has already been announced for the match. A series of matches over the next few weeks will determine the other three participants.

- SAnitY comes to the ring. Eric Young says time and space doesn't matter, but chaos does. He says the only thing sure in life is change. EY says he will take Adam Cole to the edge of SAnitY tonight.

- The announce crew hypes tonight's card as we head to the ring for our first bout.

Lars Sullivan vs. Oney Lorcan

Christy St. Cloud interviews Lorcan before making his entrance, and he simply says he doesn't like Lars and the fact he thinks he can bully guys like No Way Jose around. Bell rings and Lorcan goes full speed ahead only to be mowed down. Beautiful and loud drop kick from Oney, but does little damage to Sullivan, who slings Lorcan to the outside. Lorcan gets Lars on the apron and upper cuts him down to the floor, but still on his feet. Lorcan goes for a huge dive, and Lars catches him in mid-air and drops him face first on the apron. Back in the ring and Lorcan won't quit. Open palm slaps that sound like shotguns just rile up the big man. Another uppercut dazes Sullivan, but Lorcan is no match in the end as he gets leveled by a clothesline. Sullivan hits his waist lock power slam for the victory.

Winner via Pin Fall: Lars Sullivan

Follow Chris Callicutt on Twitter at @Knockdown_Radio. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.