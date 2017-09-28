- WWE posted this video looking at Kairi Sane, winner of The Mae Young Classic.

- Speaking of Kairi, WWE NXT General Manager William Regal confirmed on this week's episode that the vacant Women's Title will be decided at "Takeover: Houston" during Survivor Series weekend with a Fatal 4 Way. Sane's three opponents will be decided over the next few weeks with qualifying matches.

- NXT Champion Drew McIntyre tweeted the following on next week's title match with Roderick Strong:

Whenever we wrestle we push each other's boundaries. Next week, w/ my title on the line, we'll hit a level very few are capable of reaching https://t.co/GpGUB4vMm5 — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) September 28, 2017

