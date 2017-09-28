- Above is the latest episode of WWE Game Night with host Heath Slater and referee John Cena. The action features Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson vs. Gran Metalik and Lince Dorado in a game of Spikeball.

- The Ticketmaster pre-sale for the November 25th WWE Starrcade live event from the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, NC is ongoing with the password STARRCADE. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday morning at 10am. Ticket prices are $15-$35 for upper level, $15-$50 for club level, $15-$75 for lower level and $50-$100 for floor seats.

- Earlier we noted how Goldust fired back at two WWE fans on Twitter who were complaining about Bray Wyatt and his feud with Finn Balor. He wrote, "These kids are our future! Quit your b---hin. Suck it up and try and enjoy our product."

The WWE veteran followed up with the following comments on fans enjoying the product:

Try and enjoy the product we put on for you. That's all I'm saying. It's a TV show. You're not always gonna get what you want. — Dustin Rhodes (@Goldust) September 28, 2017

