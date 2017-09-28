- As noted, the pre-sale for GFW / Impact Bound For Glory at the Aberdeen Pavilion in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada on Sunday, November 5th is underway at this link. The pre-sale code is IMPACTCanada. Ringside tickets are $40, while all other seats are $20. The Aberdeen Pavilion will also play host to five days of IMPACT television tapings from Nov. 6 to Nov. 10. Tickets for those shows are $30 for ringside, with all the others costing $15.

- MLW announced this week that Darby Allin will face "The Flying Gambino" Jason Cade at MLW: One-Shot at Gilt Nightclub in Orlando, FL on Thursday, October 5th. Living at one point in an abandoned warehouse in the slums of Seattle, Allin, who is mentored by Sami Callihan, would find success on the underground skateboarding scene leading to appearances on ESPN and MTV. Tickets are available now MLW.com. Also scheduled for the show thus far are Ricochet vs. Shane "Swerve" Strickland, MVP vs. Sami Callihan, Santana Garrett vs. Mia Yim, Jimmy Yuta vs. MJF and Jeff Cobb vs. "Filthy" Tom Lawlor.

- Top EVOLVE star Ethan Page announced that he has left the company and last Saturday was his final date for them. You can check out his full statement below:

ATTENTION FANS! #AllEgo is making a few changes in his life!



Some would say, I'm EVOLVING .....



Too soon ? pic.twitter.com/Kjsxyewsg8 — All Ego Ethan Page (@OfficialEGO) September 28, 2017

