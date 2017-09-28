Source: Sporting News

Brian Fritz recently interviewed GFW / Impact announcer Josh Mathews, who was promoting the upcoming Bound For Glory pay-per-view. Below are a few highlights:

Reports of Anthem wanting to drop GFW:

"You wake up in the morning and read an article from Sports Illustrated saying that Anthem wants out and they're hemorrhaging funds and they don't want to have anything to do with this anymore. To me, that's the furthest thing from the truth. They're invested. We're doing 'Bound for Glory' on Nov. 5 and all this momentum is going forward. Then one story and one thing and one negative piece of journalism comes out and it kind of puts you eight steps back and it's really difficult."

Dropping the TNA initials:

"I thought we did a great job of getting rid of TNA. Anyone that's listened to me closely call commentary, I never said TNA from the day I started here. It's not something that as a 36-year-old man, I don't want to go into a networking party and have somebody say where do you work and I tell them TNA. It's stupid and it's crass."

If the company is no longer GFW with Jeff Jarrett's leave of absence:

"As it relates to 'Bound for Glory' and the TV's that we'll be taping in Ottawa, we're bringing Impact. The brand Impact will be coming to Ottawa for 'Bound for Glory' and the brand Impact will be taping its television shows in Canada. What happens after that, I don't know."

Mathews also discussed the future of the company, calling himself the greatest wrestling announcer, Bobby Heenan passing away and more. You can read the full interview by clicking here.

Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.