Source: ShowBuzz Daily

Wednesday's episode of WWE's Total Bellas on E! drew 560,000 viewers and ranked #17 for the night on cable in the 18-49 demographic.

This is down 2.6% from last week's episode, which drew 575,000 viewers and ranked #26 for the night on cable.

Below is our Total Bellas Season 2 Viewership Tracker:

Episode 1: 681,000 viewers

Episode 2: 558,000 viewers

Episode 3: 575,000 viewers

Episode 4: 560,000 viewers

