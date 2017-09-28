- Above is alternate angles from this week's non-title RAW match between Roman Reigns and WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz, which Reigns won. There's also alternate footage of the post-match attack from Miz, Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas. As noted, Reigns vs. Miz will take place on this coming Monday's RAW with the title on the line.

- WWE stock was flat today, closing at $23.06 per share. Today's high was $23.10 and the low was $22.80.

- Figure Four Films & Paragon Pictures have announced the "Extraordinary Gentleman" documentary on WWE Superstar Jack Gallagher, to premiere on Sunday, November 5th in Manchester, England. Below are full details with an Instagram post from Gallagher, noting that the doc was filmed around the time of WWE's Cruiserweight Classic in 2016.

Figure Four Films & Paragon Pictures in association with FutureShock Wrestling present: "An Extraordinary Gentleman" The world premiere of a documentary charting the journey of WWE's first Manchester born and bred superstar. Sunday 5th November Fab Cafe, Portland Street Doors open 12:30pm, screening at 1pm.. Tickets £15 available via futureshockwrestling.co.uk He is a WWE superstar... A learned scholar of the fighting arts... A Mancunian born and bred... Above all else however he is and always will be known as a gentleman. He is the Extraordinary Gentleman Jack Gallagher and this is his story. Figure Four Films and Paragon Pictures are proud to present "An Extraordinary Gentleman", a documentary by Adam Gill. An unprecedented look into the life and story of WWE's Cruiserweight Classic and 205 Live breakout star, this will prove to be essential viewing for wrestling fans. Hear how Jack's journey into the squared circle bagan and hear from his colleagues, friends and even his rivals about the times and tales they've shared. Get to know the gentleman behind the suit and umbrella as well as his foray into MMA and his ascension to the ranks of the world's largest sports entertainment promotion. Adam Gill and his crew followed Mr Gallagher for several months in what would turn out to be the most eventful time of his life to date. Featuring action from British promotions FutureShock and PROGRESS as well as WWE it turned out to be quite the rollercoaster. A rollercoaster that's just getting started. Tickets include a post screening Q&A with Jack and Adam as well as a meet and greet with the WWE superstar. There will also be collections in aid of Forever Manchester, the local charity that Mr Gallagher is proud to serve as ambassador for. Don't miss a chance to be part of this exclusive world premiere and experience. Tickets will be limited so don't miss out. All proceeds from ticket sales will go to the documentary makers to help secure broadcasting rights for music and footage as well as to recover filming and editing costs. Venue Details: Fab Cafe 111 Portland Street, Manchester M1 6DN Website: www.fabcafe.co.uk

Happy to announce that I'll be returning to Manchester on the 5th of November for the premier screening of "An Extraordinary Gentleman". A documentary following my little life, filmed around the time of the CWC tournament. Tickets available from Sunday: https://www.skiddle.com/whats-on/Manchester/Fab-Cafe-/An-Extraordinary-Gentleman-Documentary-World-Premiere/13063282/ #Extraordinary #Gentleman #ExtraordinaryGentleman #JackGallagher #Moustache #Dapper #Grappler #DapperGrappler #Documentary #Film

