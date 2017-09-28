- Above is video of Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella reacting to last night's Total Bellas episode, the fourth episode of the second season.

- Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman in a Last Man Standing match plus Sheamus & Cesaro vs. RAW Tag Team Champions Seth Rollins & Dean Ambrose have been announced for WWE's return to Madison Square Garden in New York City on Tuesday, December 26th. Tickets go on sale Friday, October 6th. John Cena, Finn Balor, Samoa Joe, RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss, WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz, Sasha Banks, Bayley, Bray Wyatt and Matt Hardy are also being advertised for the event.

They are selling a $399 VIP Merch Package that includes a premium floor seat, a limited edition 2017 WWE souvenir event chair, a matted autographed Superstar photo, three exclusive VIP merchandise items and an official WWE program. They are also selling a $649 Superstar VIP Experience Package that includes a premium ringside seat, a meet & greet plus autographs with Superstars, the souvenir chair, the three VIP merchandise items, a limited edition 2017 autograph book, a matted Superstar collage and an on-site greeter.

- John Cena was a keynote speaker at the Inbound 2017 conference in Boston earlier today. The three-day event brings together 21,000 of the world's most passionate marketers and salespeople from around the world. Below are photos and quotes from Cena's appearance on the main stage:

Excited to be here at #INBOUND17 and ready to see you all in Boston! @INBOUND pic.twitter.com/tmuFJW3wFg — John Cena (@JohnCena) September 28, 2017

"Be inspired. Because inspiration is the fuel to all great ideas." -John Cena #inbound17 — INBOUND (@INBOUND) September 28, 2017

"Inspiration without application is nothing. Excitement without elbow grease is lost." -John Cena #inbound17 — INBOUND (@INBOUND) September 28, 2017

.@JohnCena "Our company is not a wrestling company, we are an entertainment company. Join us in suspending disbelief. Our company puts smiles on people's faces. What does your company do?" #INBOUND17 — Alex Plaxen (@APlaxen) September 28, 2017

"When they call on somebody to do something, one name comes to mind and that should be yours. Because you do your job." John Cena #inbound17 — INBOUND (@INBOUND) September 28, 2017

"You have to know what your job is. You have to know your role as a professional and play between the goal posts." —@JohnCena #INBOUND17 pic.twitter.com/jBEuOET6Wj — Jess Huckins (@editorjess) September 28, 2017

Listening to @JohnCena #inbound17 thinking about what I can do to change things up. pic.twitter.com/XsTKGLeWJb — Philippa Crick (@PhilippaCrick) September 28, 2017

"So many of us build a wall of excuses instead of taking the opportunities in front of us." —@JohnCena #INBOUND17 — Jess Huckins (@editorjess) September 28, 2017

At #INBOUND17 @JohnCena just blew minds by speaking Mandarin. "Know your purpose so you can push your company." pic.twitter.com/kz8OSiictq — Dan Moyle (@danmoyle) September 28, 2017

"I got here today by looking stupid a whole lot … Because I wasn't afraid to ask questions." -John Cena #inbound17 — INBOUND (@INBOUND) September 28, 2017

.@JohnCena "Love what you do. Flat out. If you do not love what you do you're in the wrong business." #INBOUND17 pic.twitter.com/qHj8I75asW — Alex Plaxen (@APlaxen) September 28, 2017

but also ... "I am superman. There's not a beating heart alive that can tell me I'm not." #INBOUND17 (2/2) pic.twitter.com/WX2DpISiGc — INBOUND (@INBOUND) September 28, 2017

"Loss is important. Failure is important. It's important for you to invest your heart & soul in something and lose it" @JohnCena #INBOUND17 — Kathryn Collins (@CollinsKathryn) September 28, 2017

.@JohnCena "It's good if you can ask the question why? I always analyze my shortcomings." #INBOUND17 — Alex Plaxen (@APlaxen) September 28, 2017

"You have to mature as a human being... but I love youth. It's pure. It's honest." @JohnCena #INBOUND17 pic.twitter.com/jYEeSt12Ss — Sarah Eats BRAINS (@saraherib) September 28, 2017

Let's follow John Cena's favorite advice: "Show up early and outwork the other guy." #inbound17 — INBOUND (@INBOUND) September 28, 2017

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.