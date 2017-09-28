- Above is the full match (featuring English Commentary by Jim Ross and Josh Barnett) between Tetsuya Naito and Tomohiro Ishii from the G1 Special in July.

- NJPW revealed the full card for their upcoming show, King of Pro-Wrestling, on October 9. The show will have English Commentary and will air live on NJPW World at 4am ET. The card will feature Naito vs. Ishii for the rights to challenge for the IWGP Heavyweight Championship at Wrestle Kingdom 12 in January, along with Okada vs. EVIL for the IWGP Heavyweight Championship. Here is the full card:

* Bad Luck Fale, Leo Tonga and Yujiro Takahashi vs. BUSHI, Hiromu Takahashi and SANADA

* Hirooki Goto and Toru Yano vs. Minoru Suzuki and Zack Sabre Jr.

* Ricochet and Ryusuke Taguchi (c) vs. Roppongi 3K (IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championship)

* Davey Boy Smith Jr. and Lance Archer (c) vs. Guerrillas of Destiny vs. War Machine (IWGP Tag Team Championship)

* Cody, Kenny Omega, and Marty Scurll vs. Beretta, Jado and YOSHI-HASHI

* Kushida (c) vs. Will Ospreay (IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship)

* Hiroshi Tanahashi and Togi Makabe vs. Juice Robinson and Kota Ibushi

* Tetsuya Naito vs. Tomohiro Ishii (Tokyo Dome IWGP Heavyweight Championship challenge rights)

* Kazuchika Okada (c) vs. EVIL (IWGP Heavyweight Championship)

- NJPW also announced (after being dormant for 12 years) the return of the 11th annual Kotetsu Yamamoto Young Lion Cup tournament, in honor of the longtime former trainer at the New Japan Dojo. It will be a round-robin styled tournament, featuring six wrestlers from the Dojo: Tomoyuki Oka, Katsuya Kitamura, Hirai Kawato, Ren Narita, Shota Umino, and Tetsuhiro Yagi. It will kick off at Lion's Gate Project 8 on October 12 and will air on NJPW World at 6am ET.

