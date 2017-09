Welcome to our live coverage of Impact Wrestling Victory Road on POP, which will begin at 8pm ET! Be sure to leave your feedback in the comments section, share our coverage of tonight's episode through social media, and REFRESH for the most up to date coverage. Below is what's scheduled for tonight's show:

- Earlier today, we see Johnny Impact enter the arena and elsewhere, Eli Drake on the phone.

- Hype video for tonight's Victory Road show.

Trevor Lee (c) (with Caleb Konley) vs. Petey Williams (X Division Championship)

Trevor Lee with some taunting early on, but Williams is not impressed, hitting two hurricanranas. Lee gets booted out of the ring and yet another hurricanrana by Williams. Konley gets a slight distraction, Lee bounces Williams from the apron to the floor and nails him with a huge kick to the face. Back in the ring, Lee with a couple pin attempts as he looks to have control in his favor at the moment. Williams works his way back in with some chops and a couple boots to the face.

Petey has Lee grounded and looks to hit the Canadian Destroyer, but Konley jumps up on the apron. Williams charges him and Lee lands a big uppercut, Williams goes off the ropes, suicide dive takes out Caleb Konley on the outside. He gets back in the ring and hits a Canadian Destroyer, goes for a pin, but Konley yanks the ref out of the ring. The ref ends up throwing him out of the match, but he slides the title into the ring before hand. Lee clocks Williams with the title as the ref is distracted, pin, 2! Back and forth punches, Williams looks for another Canadian Destroyer, Lee counters, whips Williams against the ropes and Lee with a massive double stomp to get the victory.

Winner: Trevor Lee via Pinfall

- LAX lair, we hear from LAX as they are joking about oVe getting worked over last week in Tijuana, Mexico. Konnan looks forward to more partying tonight when they retain their titles.

Rosemary, Gail Kim, and Allie vs. Taya Valkyrie, Sienna, and Taryn Terrell

Rosemary and Taya kick things off with back and forth elbows, Rosemary locks in a submission along the ropes, five count allows Taya to get out of the hold and tag out momentarily. Kim and Terrell in, but Taryn quickly tags back out to Taya. Kim gets the best of Taya, finishing off with a hurricanrana as the good gals able to clear the ring, we head to a break.

Back to the action, Kim goes to work on the champion, Sienna. Kim misses a big splash in the corner, then gets throw into the ring post, shoulder first. Things break down as the referee is trying to get Rosemary and Allie back to their corner, the other side all kick away at Kim in the corner. Terrell goes in on a beaten Kim, drops her, goes for a pin, two. Crowd supporting Kim as Taya gets in and tries to hit the Road to Valhalla, Kim counters, DDT, both are able to tag out. In comes Allie and Terrell, Allie with clotheslines and a dropkick in the corner. Rosemary intercepts a charging Sienna (who tagged in), big suplex drops her. Allie locks in a submission on Terrell as Taya splashes Rosemary on the outside. Allie looking to finish off Terrell, Sienna sneaks in, rolls Allie up and pins her while putting her feet on the ropes.

Winners: Sienna, Taryn Terrell, and Taya Valkyrie via Pinfall

- Backstage, Eli Drake says Impact is trying to take the title off him, but nobody can do it. Not even the "golden boy," Johnny Impact. He says the headlines tomorrow will read "Slam Town is burning, thanks to Eli Drake."

- Las week, we see James Storm in a potential alliance with EC3. Storm is headed to the ring as he passes EC3 backstage, they two stare at each other for a moment before parting ways.

