- Above is the full Hell in a Cell match between Roman Reigns and Bray Wyatt at Hell in a Cell in 2015.

- As noted, The Young Bucks revealed that they received a cease & desist letter from WWE after staging a Bullet Club "invasion" outside of this week's WWE Raw in Ontario, California. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported WWE claimed in the letter that The Young Bucks were using their intellectual property, mainly the "Too Sweet" hand gesture. WWE claims ownership of the hand gesture due to their purchase of WCW's intellectual property. Via the Young Bucks Merch Twitter account, they are now auctioning off their "Too Sweet" Ring Worn Tights on eBay with 100% of the funds going towards the Childrens Healthcare of Atlanta Foundation.

"Too Sweet" Ring Worn Tights up for auction NOW! 100% of the funds are going directly to @childrensatl https://t.co/LYhVDXzWjy pic.twitter.com/UVVhmjdCCw — Young Bucks Merch (@YoungBucksMerch) September 28, 2017

- WWE posted a "double exposures" gallery of what "lurks beneath" some of their Superstars. The collection includes: Finn Balor, Becky Lynch, Jinder Mahal, The Undertaker, and Baron Corbin.

See what lurks beneath the surface of some of your favorite #WWESuperstars in these stunning double exposures! A post shared by WWE (@wwe) on Sep 28, 2017 at 2:04pm PDT

Follow Joshua Gagnon on Twitter at @HeelDoors. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.