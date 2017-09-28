oVe (Jake and Dave Crist) won the GFW/Impact World Tag Team Titles against LAX at tonight's episode of Impact Wrestling Victory Road. This is oVe's first time winning the titles. LAX won them back in March on an episode of Impact.

You can check out the title change in the videos/photos above and below:

