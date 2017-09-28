- Above is After Impact, hosted by Josh Mathews and Scott D'Amore. The two talk about tonight's Victory Road and how some of the matches went down.

- Eli Drake was able to retain the GFW Championship against Johnny Impact on tonight's show. Afterwards, Drake says that he's not playing around, what he says is truth, and that the title isn't going anywhere.

- As the AAA vs. Impact war continues to build, EC3 and James Storm will team up to face El Hijo del Fantasma and Texano Jr. next week on Impact. EC3 and Storm just recently had brutal feud, but have set those differences aside to fend off AAA. Below, EC3 says an enemy of his enemy is good enough to be his tag team partner. During tonight's episode of Impact, EC3 came to Storm's side as Fantasma and Texano attacked him in the ring.

